Charles Schwab crosses asset threshold for increased regulatory requirements

If it stays above the threshold, Schwab will be required to include accumulated other comprehensive income in its capital ratios and will be subject to increased requirements for liquidity coverage ratio and other regulatory requirements/expectations. The first significant deadlines for these requirements are in 2019. Here are some actions it's taking to prepare:

Transferred $25B of available-for-sale securities to held-to-maturity; plans to bring size of available-for-sale portfolio closer to a floor of 20% of total bank assets.

Adding more level 1 securities (Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Treasuries, and excess reserves) in investment portfolios to increase high-quality liquid assets; near-term improvement of NIM may be affected as it seeks optimal mix of level 1 securities.

Hiring staff in risk management and regulatory areas to meet additional regulatory standards; costs are largely in its run-rate; Schwab doesn't expect a significant step-up in expenses going forward.