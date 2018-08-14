Charles Schwab crosses asset threshold for increased regulatory requirements

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) crosses the $250B asset threshold for heightened regulatory requirements, ending July with $262B in consolidated assets.
If it stays above the threshold, Schwab will be required to include accumulated other comprehensive income in its capital ratios and will be subject to increased requirements for liquidity coverage ratio and other regulatory requirements/expectations. The first significant deadlines for these requirements are in 2019. Here are some actions it's taking to prepare:
Transferred $25B of available-for-sale securities to held-to-maturity; plans to bring size of available-for-sale portfolio closer to a floor of 20% of total bank assets.
Adding more level 1 securities (Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Treasuries, and excess reserves) in investment portfolios to increase high-quality liquid assets; near-term improvement of NIM may be affected as it seeks optimal mix of level 1 securities.
Hiring staff in risk management and regulatory areas to meet additional regulatory standards; costs are largely in its run-rate; Schwab doesn't expect a significant step-up in expenses going forward.
July activity: Schwab says core net new assets in July was $16.3B vs. $24.1B in June; net new assets, excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $15.8B.
Total client assets at the end of July was $3.48T, up 2% from June end and up 12% from July 2017.
Active brokerage accounts in July 11.24M vs. 11.20M in June and 10.48M in July 2017.
Average interest-earning assets of $254.2B compares with $249.4B in June and up 20% from $212.1B in the year-ago period.
Source: Press Release
Previously: Schwab's Q2 gains lead online brokers up (July 17)
Now read: E*Trade July DARTs fall 8.2% from June »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox