Switch -24% after earnings miss prompts ratings cuts

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is 23.8% lower premarket after yesterday's earnings miss and guidance cut, and with a few firms taking off their Sell ratings in response today.

JPMorgan, Raymond James and BTIG have cut to Neutral/Market Perform from Buy stances today. JPMorgan cut its price target to $13, implying 7% downside, pointing to a lower near-term growth outlook from the guidance.

Meanwhile, William Blair, Stifel Nicolaus and BMO have reiterated Buy/Outperform stances. Stifel trimmed its price target to $13 from $15, however, and BMO went to $14 from $20.

