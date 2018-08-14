Gladstone Investment launches new preferred stock series offering

Gladstone Investment (GAIN +0.2% ) plans to sell shares of new Series E cumulative term preferred stock due 2025 through a public offering.

Gladstone plans to use the net proceeds and borrowings under its credit facility to redeem outstanding 6.75% Series B cumulative germ preferred stock and its 6.50% Series C cumulative term preferred stock and for other general corporate purposes.

The aggregate public offering price, dividend yield, and other terms are to be determined by negotiations between the company and the underwriters.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Gladstone Investment beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income (Aug. 1)