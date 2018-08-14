Reuters: JD.com partnering on tech investment fund

JD.com (JD -4.1% ) is partnering with Sequoia Capital China and a state-owned venture capital fund to raise up to 40B yuan (about $5.81B) for a fund focusing on late-stage tech investments, Reuters reports.

The fund, from new firm Starquest Capital, has 10B yuan so far and is in talks to secure the rest, Reuters says.

Sequoia says it's a shareholder in Starquest but doesn't participate in fund management. China Reform Holdings is the controlling shareholder in the China State-owned Capital Venture Investment Fund.

Starquest will mainly seek private-equity opportunities particularly in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence. Start-ups in China are lately up to 40% more expensive than U.S. counterparts.