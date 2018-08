Mesa Air Group (MESA -0.1% ) still trades below its IPO pricing level of $12 as the airline stock gets off to a slow start.

The regional airline had already lowered the IPO to 9.63M shares at $12 per share from10.7M shares at $14 to $16 per share.

Wall Street analysts are in a quiet period on Mesa following the IPO, but that isn't the case on Seeking Alpha, where several contributors have posted articles on the latest addition to the airline sector.