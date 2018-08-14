Stocks open higher as Turkish lira rebounds

Stocks edge higher at the open amid a rebound in the Turkish lira, up 4%-5% against the U.S. dollar after plunging nearly 25% over the last two sessions; S&P +0.3% , Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

Major European markets trade slightly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped +2.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In earnings news, Home Depot -0.8% despite reporting above consensus earnings and revenues and raising its 2019 guidance, while Advance Auto +7.2% after beating top and bottom line estimates and raising its full-year revenue guidance.

All 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by energy ( +0.6% ) as WTI crude oil futures +1.4% at $68.18/bbl, while the top-weighted tech sector ( +0.2% ) is a notable laggard.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.88% and the two-year yield up 2 bps at 2.62%.