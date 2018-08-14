Marsh & McLennan's Mercer unit in pacts for two acquisitions

Marsh & McLenann's (MMC +0.2% ) Mercer consulting subsidiary agrees to buy St. Louis-based investment consulting firm Summit Strategies Group and the investment consulting, alternatives consulting, and wealth management operations of Winnipeg-based Pavilion Financial Corp.

Summit has about $160B under advisement as of Dec. 31, 2017. That deal is expected to close in Q4.

In June 2017, Pavilion was ranked 13th in worldwide assets under advisement at $685B; the transaction, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is also expected to close in Q4.

Terms weren't disclosed for either transaction.

