Marsh & McLennan's Mercer unit in pacts for two acquisitions

Marsh & McLenann's (MMC +0.2%) Mercer consulting subsidiary agrees to buy St. Louis-based investment consulting firm Summit Strategies Group and the investment consulting, alternatives consulting, and wealth management operations of Winnipeg-based Pavilion Financial Corp.
Summit has about $160B under advisement as of Dec. 31, 2017. That deal is expected to close in Q4.
In June 2017, Pavilion was ranked 13th in worldwide assets under advisement at $685B; the transaction, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is also expected to close in Q4.
Terms weren't disclosed for either transaction.
Source: Press Release
Previously: Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Klein Agency (July 3)
Now read: EverQuote: Buy This Late-Blooming IPO »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox