Ideal Power +10% on Q2 results

Ideal Power (IPWR +10.5% ) reported Q2 product revenue of $0.62M (+148% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin recovered by 20,744 bps to 5.67% and operating margin recovered by 98,624 bps to -283.6%.

Q2 Overall expenses decreased by 33.7% Y/Y to $1.79M.

Q2 net cash used in operating activities was $1.1M compared to $1.9M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $6.98M as of June 30, 2018.

Company realigned into two separate operating divisions: Power Conversion Systems, for which they received a 1.1-megawatt purchase order for SunDial™ Plus inverters from NEXTracker with expected delivery in 3Q18; and B-TRAN (Bi-directional bi-polar junction transistor).

“As we look into the second half of 2018, we are encouraged by solid backlog for the third quarter, the pending commissioning of large-scale solar plus storage installation utilizing our SunDial Plus, increased order activity with current customers, such as Sharp and Amber Kinetics, and penetration into new markets like EV charging with customers such as eCAMION and Coritech,” commented Dr. Lon Bell, CEO.

Previously: Ideal Power beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 13)