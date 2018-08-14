UroGen Pharma reports Q2 results

UroGen Pharma (URGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $0.4M; Net Loss: ($18M); Loss Per Share: ($1.14) (-62.9%); Quick Assets: $119.1M (+9.3%).

The Company plans to initaite NDA submission for UGN-101 in Q4 with a targeted completion by the end of Q1 2019.

Initiated Phase 2b clinical trial of UGN-102 (VesiGel) for the treatment of LG NMIBC.

Top-line results from the OLYMPUS trial are expected in 2H.

BotuGel: Enrollment of patients by Allergan in the Phase 2 trial of RTGel in combination with BOTOX2 for the treatment of overactive bladder is ongoing. Phase 2 data is expected in 2019.