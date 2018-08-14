Galectin on go with late-stage study of GR-MD-02 in NASH; shares up 4%

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT +4.2% ) has initiated preparations for a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate GR-MD-02 in patients with NASH cirrhosis.

Enrollment in Cohort 3 in its Phase 1 study of GR-MD-02 + KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) has been completed and will likely include 10 evaluable patients with melanoma and head & neck cancer. Updated data should be available in the coming months as will a decision on advancing the program into the next phase of development.

Q2 results: Operating expenses: $1.5M (-56%), net loss: ($3.8M) (+15%). Cash and equivalents: $10.5M.