Little risk seen for DowDuPont, FMC from Monsanto glyphosate verdict

The economic risk to DowDuPont (DWDP +1.4% ) and FMC Corp. (FMC +0.7% ) is limited following the $289M jury award to a terminally ill California man who claimed Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer caused his cancer, says Stephens analyst Mark Connelly.

There is "no chance at all that glyphosate or glyphosate tolerant seed will be withdrawn from the market," although the issue is unlikely to go away anytime soon because of the different scientific standards being applied, Connelly says.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.9% ) is rebounding slightly after sliding 11% yesterday, pushing down other glyphosate sellers and distributors including DWDP -1.7% , NTR -1.8% , FMC -2.2% , SMG -7% .

Connelly expects the Monsanto verdict to be overturned on appeal and says California’s "constructive" role in environmental protection has sometimes made it "a leading place to pursue litigation which would not be taken very seriously elsewhere."

Source: Bloomberg First Word