Oppenheimer cautious on Estee Lauder ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer checks in on Estee Lauder (EL +0.4%) ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report.
"We continue to look very favorably upon EL’s L-T prospects, but expect a bumpier ride from here given prospects for slowing top and bottom-line growth and increased geopolitical uncertainty," writes the analyst team.
The firm removes Estee Lauder as a top pick due to the uncertain near term track and lowers it price target to $148 from $170.
Estee Lauder is due to report earnings on August 20.
