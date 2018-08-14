Oppenheimer cautious on Estee Lauder ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer checks in on Estee Lauder (EL +0.4% ) ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report.

"We continue to look very favorably upon EL’s L-T prospects, but expect a bumpier ride from here given prospects for slowing top and bottom-line growth and increased geopolitical uncertainty," writes the analyst team.

The firm removes Estee Lauder as a top pick due to the uncertain near term track and lowers it price target to $148 from $170.

Estee Lauder is due to report earnings on August 20.