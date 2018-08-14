Synlogic up 7% on potential of SYNB1618 in phenylketonuria

Thinly traded micro cap Synlogic (SYBX +6.5% ) is up on below-average volume in early trade. Yesterday, it announced the publication of preclinical data supporting the potential efficacy of SYNB1618 for treating phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of phenylalanine in the blood leading to intellectual disability, seizures and behavioral problems.

The data, published on the website of Nature Biotechnology, showed that orally administered SYNB1618 significantly reduced blood phenylalanine levels and showed dose-dependent effects.

Interim data from a Phase 1/2a study in PKU should be available later this year, followed by complete results in 2019.