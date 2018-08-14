Security National Financial gains after Q2 earnings improve

Thinly traded Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) gains 5.5% on volume of 14,825, more than double its daily average of 7,145.
Q2 EPS rose to 20 cents from 15 cents a year ago.
Book value per common share increased to $10.43 as of June 30, 2018 from $9.23 as of Dec. 31, 2017.
Total revenue fell 6.1% to $68.9M from $73.3M. By segment:
Life insurance rose 14% to $29.4M;
Cemeteries/mortuaries up 60% to $5.28M;
Mortgages fell 23% to $34.2M.
Life insurance profit increased almost 5%, including $700,000 of depreciation and interest costs related to Centre53 project.
Memorial cemetery and mortuary group, stripping out non-operational-related real estate activities, improved operating earnings 34%.
