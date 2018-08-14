Alta Mesa Resources slides 16% post Q2 results

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR -15.5% ) reports Q2 total production of 2,334 MBoe, equivalent to 25,600 boe/day that was impacted by offset well shut-ins for fracture stimulation effectiveness

Average realized prices (including hedging): Oil: $54.29 /bbl; Natural gas: $2.02/Mcf; NGL: $18.47/bbl

Outlook: The company expects 2018 exit production of 38,000-40,000 boe/day and average daily production of 29,000-31,000 boe/day.

To expand the Kingfisher Midstream segment, the company has begun to transfer produced water business to Kingfisher Midstream; the transfer is expected to complete in 2018; also, now the platform is no longer expected to achieve previously provided EBITDA guidance.

The Board has authorized repurchase program of up to $50M.

Previously: Alta Mesa Resources misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (Aug 14)