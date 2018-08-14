Jana gets back into Facebook; discloses stakes in Alphabet, Wells Fargo

Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners has quickly reversed course on Facebook (FB +0.3% ), disclosing in its latest 13F filing that it retook a stake in the social network with 651,000 shares during the quarter.

In its previous quarterly filing, the activist disclosed that it sold out of its Facebook position.

Jana also added new stakes in Alibaba (BABA -3.1% ), where it reported 439,479 shares; Alphabet Class A (GOOGL +0.1% ), where it posted 44,438 shares; Microsoft (MSFT +0.5% ), where it reported 742,569 shares; and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.7% ), where it disclosed a position of 1,148,728 shares.