Donlin Gold project in Alaska wins U.S. government approval

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Land Management approve key permits for the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the world's largest and highest grade undeveloped open pit gold resources, following an environmental review.

Donlin Gold, owned by Barrick Gold (ABX +0.2% ) and NovaGold Resources (NG +1.6% ), has ~39M oz. of gold grading 2.24 g/ton in the measured and indicated resource categories (100% basis).

The Army Corps said Donlin's plan was the least environmentally damaging "practicable" alternative, and the owners must provide "compensatory mitigation" for the impact to U.S. waters, which can include restoring aquatic resources.

The company expects to produce 33M oz. of gold over the project's 27-year life; mining facilities, including a 2,350-acre tailings pond to hold 568M tons of ground-up waste material, would occupy land owned by Alaska Native groups.

Several tribal organizations from communities in the region are opposed to the project