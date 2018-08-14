Analysts weigh in on Coca-Cola/BodyArmor deal

Wells Fargo analys Bonnoe Herzog thinks Coca-Cola's (KO +0.5% ) investment in BodyArmor is a negative development for PepsiCo (PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -0.4% ) as it has the potential to invigorate the company's sports drink business and stoke growth across the portfolio.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers agrees that the Coca-Cola/BodyArmor deal could hurt Keurig Dr Pepper due to the probable loss of distribution. Powers is taking a wait-and-see stance on how the beverage shakeup will impact Monster Beverage (MNST +0.6% ). He notes having Monster and BodyArmor sitting side-by-side in the Coca-Cola distribution network could hurt Monster down the road if it isn't managed carefully.

