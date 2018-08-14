Deere dealer sees steady machine recovery, Goldman analyst says

Deere (DE +1.6% ) moves higher as the president of a major Deere U.S. farm machinery dealer notes a modest improvement in DE’s early order program, fueled by harvesters, and further tightening of used equipment inventories, says Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich.

Used agriculture equipment values have remained solid this year after a strong inflection in 2017, Revich says, adding that for the dealer group, used equipment inventories are down 30% Y/Y.

Goldman’s dealer contact says traditional used equipment purchasers that became new equipment purchasers in the 2011-13 peak are now coming back to the market for used equipment trades, which Revich calls a healthy transition, and notes most of his customers have locked in soybean prices for this year’s crop.

Source: Bloomberg First Word