Chanticleer Holdings down 4.9% post Q2 results

Chanticleer Holdings (BURG -4.9% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 3.4% Y/Y to $10.4M.

Excluding closed locations, revenue increased 9.9% Y/Y for H1 and 11.7% Y/Y for Q2.

Adj. Restaurant EBITDA increased by 139 bps to 12.5% & Adj. EBITDA increased 103 bps to 2.9%.

The company completed a $1.4M equity financing, increasing balance sheet liquidity in Q2 and providing working capital for new store construction projects.

Opened 3 new franchise locations (2 LBB San Diego & BGR Bloomfield), 1 Company (BGR Catholic University) and acquired 1 franchise unit (BGR Annapolis).

Also, opened 1 new franchise location (Austin) and 1 new Company location (Multnomah Village Portland) in July, with 6 new LBB’s and 1 new BGR franchise location underway.

The company entered into Little Big Burger store partnership with NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin

Cash & equivalent of $1.48M.

