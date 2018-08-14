Live Ventures -4.7% as profits decline

  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is 4.7% lower after Q3 results this morning where revenues grew by nearly a third but profits ticked down slightly alongside a bargain purchase gain adjustment.
  • Revenues hit $54.7M, and gross profit increased 10.7% to $18.8M.
  • EBITDA fell to $6.43M from $6.485M, however, and net income dropped to $2.08M from $2.13M.
  • A finalized purchase price allocation for the ApplianceSmart acquisition made for a bargain purchase gain adjustment of $3.6M, bringing that total adjustment for the nine months to $7.4M net of tax.
  • Liquidity was $10.5M as of June 30; total assets were $141.8M. Net cash flow from operations for the nine months was $9.7M (up 38.4% Y/Y).
  • Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
