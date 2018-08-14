WSJ: Microsoft retooling Cortana, Alexa collab could launch this week

The Wall Street Journal reports that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is retooling its voice assistant Cortana after its Windows-only debut four years ago.

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa debuted seven months after Cortana, but the Echo line now controls two-thirds of the domestic smart-speaker market, according to eMarketer research.

Microsoft hopes to get ahead on conversational computing, where people use their voices rather than a computer’s mouse and keyboard.

The tech giant also hopes to boost Cortana through its partnership with rival Amazon. The collaboration gives both assistants access to features they lack like Alexa accessing Outlook or Microsoft tapping into Amazon’s customer pool. The joint service could launch as early as this week, according to WSJ sources.

Leading the charge is Javier Soltero, an exec who came to Microsoft four years ago through the acquisition of mobile-email app maker Acompli and later pushed to make Outlook compatible with rival mobile operating systems.