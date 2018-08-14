VirTra down 5% post Q2 results
Aug. 14, 2018 11:27 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)VTSIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- VirTra (VTSI -5.7%) reported Q2 revenue growth of 66% Y/Y to $8.7M reflecting higher sales of simulators, accessories, warranties and other services.
- Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 550 bps to 65.9% and operating margin improved by 310 bps to 33.9%.
- Adj. EBITDA increased by 81% Y/Y to $3.2M and margin improved by 282 bps to 36.8%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $173k compared to $749k a year ago.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents of $4.9M as of June 30, 2018.
- Backlog was at ~5.2M as of June 30, 2018.
