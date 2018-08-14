Gold Fields -11% as South Deep continues to burn cash; to cut 1,500 jobs

Gold Fields (GFI -11.6% ) plunges to a 52-week low after announcing plans to cut costs at its struggling South Deep mine, including laying off more than 1,500 employees and contractors, or ~30% of its workforce.

GFI, which has repeatedly revised down its production targets at South Deep since buying it in 2006, says it can no longer sustain losses at the mine and that the restructuring of the mine means it is unlikely to reach the 480K oz. gold production forecast for 2022.

South Deep is GFI's last South African mine, and the company has amassed 4B rand in losses over the past five years as management tried and failed to successfully convert the mine to a large‚ deep-level‚ mechanized mine from a labor-intensive conventional mine.

GFI says South Deep’s production in Q2 was flat at 49K oz. compared to 48K oz. in Q1, and the mine spent 295M rand more than it earned in the quarter vs. a 361M rand cash burn in Q1.

H1 company-wide gold production fell to 994K oz. from 1.05M oz. in the year-ago period‚ with the all-in cost rising to $1‚169/oz. from $1‚103/oz.

GFI also warns of a $0.52/share drop in basic earnings for H1 2018 to a $0.45/share loss.