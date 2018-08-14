Einhorn's Greenlight Capital cuts Apple stake by 77%

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital reduced its stake in Apple (AAPL +0.1% ) by 486,00 shares during Q2 to 142,100 shares valued at about $26.3M at June 30, according to a recent SEC filing.

Since the end of Q2, Apple shares have risen about 13%.

Einhorn's beleaguered Greenlight Capital lost 0.3% in July and is down about 19% in the first seven months of the year.

The fund also cut its stake in Micron (MU -0.5% ) by 92% to 275,500 shares and its holdings in Twitter (TWTR +0.5% ) by 36% to 1.6M shares. But those stocks didn't see the gains that Apple did in Q3.

Micron shares were roughly flat during Q2, and are down 2.7% since then.

Twitter shares rose 51% in Q2, but have since fallen by 24%.