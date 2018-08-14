Social Reality -7.6% amid wider Q2 loss

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) is 7.6% lower after Q2 results where revenues fell more than 20% -- but made way for higher margins, the company noted.

Revenues dropped to $4.7M from $5.9M, a year-ago quarter that had high-volume, low-margin sales, Social Reality said. Gross margin in Q2 rose to 72% from a year-ago 56%.

Net loss widened to $3M from a year-ago loss of $394,000, and EBITDA swung to a loss of $798,000 from a gain of $221,000.

Operating expenses rose to $5.4M from $3.3M, including a one-time $860,000 noncash consulting fee.

Cash and equivalents fell to $41,000 from a Dec. 31 total of $1M; it renewed its $4M credit facility with FastPay in April, and after the quarter ended, the company got $33.5M in gross proceeds from selling SRAXmd.

