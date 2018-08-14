Research Frontiers up 4.5% post Q2 results

Research Frontiers (REFR +4.5% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 8.6% Y/Y to $0.32M, decrease in revenues was due to the adoption of ASC 606 revenue recognition standard beginning Q1.

Expenses increased by 6.9% Y/Y to $0.06M.

Cash and equivalents increased by $124,125 since the end of 2017 as a result of a financing completed in February 2018.

The Company announced that a group of investors led by a licensee of the Company's SPD technology agreed to make a $2M equity investment in the Company.

