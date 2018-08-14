DCP Midstream upgraded to Buy at Stifel on anticipated high growth rates

DCP Midstream (DCP +0.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $51 price target, raised from $42, at Stifel following Q2 results which were slightly above the firm's expectations.

While Stifel recently downgraded DCP, the firm believes units will continue to trend higher on the back of solid fundamentals, growth projects consistently entering service through 2019 and improving financial metrics.

Stifel expects DCP to produce one of the highest growth rates in 2019 within its coverage, as management recently announced growth projects that extend DCP's value chain and growth into 2020.