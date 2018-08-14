MagneGas down 7% after Q2 results

MagneGas (MNGA -7.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 200% Y/Y to $2.91M, reflecting company’s sales expansion brought on by the Trico Welding acquisition.

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 1,271 bps to 32.2%, the decline was due to additional costs related to acquisition.

Company reported Q2 operating loss of $3.38M, compared to $3.09M a year ago and margin recovered by 20,374 bps to -116.2%.

SG&A expenses increased by 24% Y/Y to $4.09M.

Company has cash of $1.15M as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: MagneGas misses by $0.11, beats on revenue (Aug. 14)