More on TransGlobe Energy Q2 results

TransGlobe Energy (TGA -2.3% ) announces Q2 production of 13,779 boe/day, a 16.3% Y/Y decline due to extensive workover program in Egypt and scheduled gas plant turnaround in Canada.

Egypt production was 11,912 boe/day, with Canadian production of 1,867 boe/day.

During the quarter, the company lifted cargo of ~1.4M barrels, for proceeds of ~$85.3M

Average sales price was $56.49/boe (+53%), with operating expenses increased 15.6% to $9.85/boe.

TGA had funds flow from operations of $33.5M, with working capital of $60.5M, including cash balance of $38.1M.

