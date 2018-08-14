CURO Group prices $690M of senior secured notes offering

CURO Group Holdings (CURO -1.2% ) has upsized and priced its previously announced offering from $675M to $690M aggregate principal amount at 8.250% senior secured notes due September 1, 2025.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on August 27.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used, together with available cash to redeem the outstanding 12.000% senior secured notes due 2022 of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CURO Financial Technologies Corp., to repay the outstanding indebtedness under the CURO Receivables Finance I, LLC, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, five-year revolving credit facility consisting of a term loan and revolving borrowing capacity, for general corporate purposes and to pay fees, expenses, premiums and accrued interest in connection therewith.