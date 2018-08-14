Noble Group reports widening Q2 loss, warns of liquidity constraints

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF +2.2% ), which is pursuing a $3.5B debt restructuring to stay afloat, warns of liquidity constraints as it reports a Q2 net loss that was also caused in part by restructuring expenses.

Noble, once Asia's largest commodities trader, says ~30% of shareholders had committed to back its proposed restructuring, which is set for a vote on Aug. 27; the plan already has won support from 86% of senior creditors.

Under the debt-for-equity proposal, Noble is seeking to cut its debt in half and hand over a 70% equity stake in its restructured business to senior creditors, while existing shareholders will get a 20% stake and the remaining 10% will be held by management.

Noble says it posted a Q2 net loss of $128.3M vs. a Q1 loss of $72M, as revenues from continuing operations tumbled 29% Y/Y to $1.12B.