United Technologies prices offering of senior notes

United Technologies (UTX +0.3% ) has priced an offering of $1B aggregate principal amount of 3.350% senior notes due 2021, $2.25B of 3.650% senior notes due 2023, $1.50B of 3.950% senior notes due 2025, $3B of 4.125% senior notes due 2028, $750M of 4.450% senior notes due 2038, $1.75B of 4.625% senior notes due 2048 and $750M of senior floating rate notes due 2021.

The offering is expected to close on August 16.

Net proceeds from the offering of the notes due 2021, notes due 2023, notes due 2025, notes due 2028, notes due 2038 and the floating rate notes are expected to be used to partially finance the aggregate cash portion of the merger consideration to the shareowners of Rockwell Collins, Inc., plus related fees and expenses.

Net proceeds from the offering of the notes due 2048 are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and/or the repayment of debt, including outstanding commercial paper.