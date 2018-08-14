Home Depot turns lower on margin concern

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) cruised past Q2 estimates and lifted its full-year outlook. Shares, however, are now lower by nearly 1% , with investors perhaps taking a breather after a near-10% run higher over the past four months.

Also at work could be margin worries, with company execs telling earnings call listeners to expect this year's gross margin expansion to be 41 basis points vs. 45 basis points previously. The reason for the trim, says management, is higher transportation costs.

Worth noting is the large divergence over the past few months between the homebuilders (BATS:ITB) and Home Depot (HD sharply higher, ITB sharply lower). That's correcting a bit today, with ITB ahead 1.4% . Home Depot accounts for almost 5% of the holdings of the ITB.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW

Previously: Home Depot +2% after earnings smasher (Aug. 14)

Previously: Home Depot beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Aug. 14)