Match Group, IAC sued by Tinder execs for $2B (update)

The co-founder of Tinder and eight other current and former execs are suing owner Match Group (MTCH -3.1% ) and its parent company IAC (IAC -0.3% ) for $2B in damages.

The suit, filed today in New York, alleges the valuation of the company was manipulated during a 2017 bank analysis that set the value for stock options received by co-founder Sean Rad and other early employees.

The suit also includes an allegation of sexual harassment against former Tinder CEO Greg Blatt.

Update: Recode has the full statement from IAC in response to the lawsuit.

Summary: IAC says Rad and his “merry band of plaintiffs” didn’t like the outcome of a “rigorous, contractually-defined valuation process” done by two independent banks and that “sour grapes alone do not a lawsuit make.”

IAC is looking forward to defending itself in court.