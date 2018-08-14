Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019

Sprint (S +0.8% ) says it's working with LG Electronics USA (OTC:LGEAF) to bring the first mobile 5G smartphone in the United States, in the first half of 2019.

That will no doubt bring counterclaims, with the big four U.S. carriers (including T, VZ, TMUS) scrambling to log milestones in the race to bring various flavors of 5G service to the masses.

Specs and exact timing will come later, Sprint says.

The carrier recently announced plans to launch a 5G mobile network in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.