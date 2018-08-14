BSQUARE down 4.8% post Q2 results

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR -4.8% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 1.9% Y/Y to $19.2M.

Gross margin declined 35 bps to 17%.

Operating expenses increased, due to continued R&D investment in DataV, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses from lower stock compensation and recruiting fees.

Total deferred revenue was $2.1M, which included DataV deferred revenue of $1.7M.

DataV backlog was $5.9M, compared to ~$6.5M at December 31, 2017.

Adj. EBITDAS was negative $3.6M, down $1.5M Y/Y.

Cash & equivalents and short-term investments totaled $17.9M, a decrease of ~$9.4M Y/Y.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue $17-19M; Blended gross margin 16-18%; a sequential reduction in net loss & net cash usage of $1-2M.

