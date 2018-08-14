Eni preparing for new drilling offshore Egypt

Eni (E +0.3% ) says it signed a new concession agreement for exploration on the Nile Delta basin in the Egyptian waters of the Mediterranean Sea, where it plans to start drilling in H2 of this year.

Eni also says it received a 10-year extension to existing exploration rights in the same region and a five-year extension to drilling rights in the Western Desert basin.

Three years ago, Eni's Zohr discovery was the largest ever offshore Egypt and in the Mediterranean, and the project currently produces ~1.1B cf/day of natural gas.