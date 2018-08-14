Alphabet invests $375M in Obamacares startup

Wired reports that Alphabet (GOOG +0.5% )(GOOGL +0.7% ) is investing about $375M in Obamacare startup Oscar Health.

The investment will give Alphabet a roughly 10% stake in Oscar and follows a Capital G investment in 2015 and a Verily investment at the end of March. Former YouTube CEO Salar Kamangar will join Oscar’s board.

Oscar started selling Affordable Care Act plans in 2013. The company has about 240K members and plans to expand into several new markets next year.

Oscar will use the funding towards its entrance into the Medicare Advantage market in 2020.

Before this investment, Oscar had raised almost $900M with a $3.2B valuation.

Additional source: Bloomberg.

Previously: CNBC: Alphabet's Verily in talks for insurance push (Feb. 27)