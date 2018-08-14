Analysts weigh in on Lowe's renewing Synchrony credit pact

Synchrony Financial's (SYF +2% ) announcement that it's extending its credit-card pact with Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) should help soothe investors that were concerned about news last month that it's losing the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) account, Bloomberg reports.

The Lowe's renewal should be very profitable, seeing that Synchrony walked away from the Walmart deal because it wouldn't generate enough returns, says Credit Suisse's Moshe Orenbuch.

After the WMT loss, Credit Suisse expected JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) to be next to renew, since that pact expires in 2020; the Lowe's renewal occurred four years ahead of schedule and it's probably larger and more competitive than JCP, Orenbuch says.

RBC analyst Jason Arnold says the renewal should allay fears about partner retention; he estimates LOW represents about 10-12%+ of interest and fees.

