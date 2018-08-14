FQ3 miss pressures Applied DNA Sciences, down 23%

Thinly traded nano cap Applied DNA Sciences (APDN -22.7% ) slumps on almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 221K shares, after posting fiscal Q3 numbers after the close yesterday that were shy of expectations.

Revenues were down 43% to $1.0M primarily because shipments in its cotton vertical that were recorded as deferred revenue due to extended payment terms. Deferred revenues jumped to $2.3M as a result.

Net loss was ($2.9M) ($0.10/share) compared to ($2.6M) a year ago.

Feasibility pilot studies in process in pharmaceutical and cannabis industries.

Signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Everledger to build a CertainT Blockchain platform for high-end product markets. First target is the leather supply chain.

Together with TheraCann International, it will launch the cannabis industry's first DNA-based tagging system using CertainT.

Fiscal Q4 consensus is a loss of ($0.01) per share on revenues of $4.5M.

