IATA still pursuing complaint against Honeywell after deal with CFM

The International Air Transport Association continues to pursue its complaint against Honeywell (HON +1.6% ) to the European Commission after reaching a deal over a similar grievance with engine maker CFM.

IATA says it is concerned about certain business practices that its members believe limit competition in the market for auxiliary power unit maintenance, repair and overhaul services; HON is the largest producer of gas turbine APUs found on many aircraft.

IATA two weeks ago withdrew a similar complaint against CFM after the company, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran, agreed to open up engine maintenance services to rival engine parts and aftersales service market suppliers.