Macy's earnings preview

Macy's (M +4.1% ) is due to disclose Q2 earnings before the opening bell tomorrow.

Analysts expect the retailer to report revenue of $5.5B and EPS of $0.50. A gross margin rate of 41.4% and an operating margin rate of 4.6% are anticipated.

The department store operator cruises into the report with FY19 guidance set at sales growth of -1.0% to +0.5% and comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis of +1% to +2%. Macy's has guided for 2019 EPS $3.75 of $3.95.

Options trading on Macy's implies a 10% move up or down following the earnings report.