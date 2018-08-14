Lockheed Martin secures second hypersonic weapons contract

Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.7% ) wins a $480M contract with the U.S. Air Force to design a hypersonic weapon prototype, the U.S. Department of Defense announced late yesterday, four months after the company secured its first hypersonic weapons contract.

A hypersonic weapon is a missile that travels at Mach 5 or higher, or at least 5x faster than the speed of sound, and Russia and China are racing to add the new weapons to their arsenals.

In April, LMT won a $928M contract to build an undefined number of hypersonic conventional strike weapons, and is in the process of developing the SR-72, a hypersonic unmanned plane dubbed the "son of the Blackbird."