UK unemployment rate unexpectedly drops to 4.0%, wage inflation Slows

UK employment rose 42,000 in the 2Q18, compared to the 93,000 expected.

The claimant count rose 6,200 in July from 9,000 in the three months to June, compared to the forecast of a decrease to 3,800 for June.

The unemployment rate held unexpectedly dropped to 4.0% in June, compared to the reading of 4.2%.

Average earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by an annual 2.7% Y/Y in the 2Q18, matching consensus.

Source: Investing.com

