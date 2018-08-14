Lithium Americas +18% as new project partner is 'highly positive'

Lithium Americas (LAC +18% ) soars as much as 20% after SQM sold its stake in Minera Exar, which is controlled by LAC, to China's Ganfeng, increasing its stake in the project to 62.5% from 50%.

Analysts at Eight Capital call the deal "highly positive" for the stock, which will result in LAC taking majority control of the project while removing SQM’s "foot dragging," and will enable it to take advantage of nearly three years of SQM’s design input and project staffing experience.

Also, LAC will now have a strategic partner for other projects in North and South America and will provide the company with initial production of 15.6K metric tons/year of saleable lithium carbonate equivalent, up from 12.5K in its first phase of production

National Bank Financial thinks the deal should end the uncertainty that has hung over the project for the last few months, as LAC will work more closely with a partner and shareholder that is much more supportive.

Source: Bloomberg First Word