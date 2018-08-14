Sharps Compliance down 4% on Q4 earnings miss

Sharps Compliance (SMED -4.1% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 4.3% Y/Y to $9.91M, the decrease was driven by low flu shots related orders and pharmaceutical billings.

Billings by Markets: Professional $3.47M (+10.5% Y/Y); Home Health Care $2M (-6.5% Y/Y); Retail $3.26M (-9.5% Y/Y); Pharmaceutical Manufacturer $0.51M (-63.4% Y/Y); Assisted Living $0.63M (-3.1% Y/Y); Government $0.59M (+35.6% Y/Y); Environmental $76k (-38.2% Y/Y) and Others $0.18M (-7.1% Y/Y).

Billings by Solution: Mailbacks $4.99M (-25.5% Y/Y); Route-Based Pickup $2.01M (+21.1% Y/Y); Unused Medications $1.59M (+62.3% Y/Y); Third Party Treatment $76k (-37.7% Y/Y) and Others $1.07M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Billing by Channels: Direct sales $4.64M (-12.8% Y/Y); distributors $3.13M (-14.5% Y/Y) and Inside & online sales $1.96M (+22.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall margins: Gross declined by 530 bps to 29.7%; operating margin declined by 653 bps to -0.8% and EBITDA margin declined by 635 bps to 3.12%.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $5.15M as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: Sharps Compliance misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Aug. 14)