Altice USA plans launch of tests for wireless service

With an eye toward a 2019 launch of mobile service, Altice USA (ATUS +2.8% ) will start testing wireless in the 3.5 GHz band in September.

The cableco has asked for temporary permission to do outdoor and indoor tests using experimental small cells abd equipment from Arispan, Ericsson (ERIC -0.1% ), Nokia (NOK -0.1% ) and Ruckus Wireless (ARRS +0.6% ).

Tests will take place in Jonesboro, Ark. (using up to 66 small cells) and Deer Park, N.Y. (using up to 88 cells).