Fannie Mae starts eighth sale of reperforming loans

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.6% ) starts marketing its eighth sale of reperforming loans as part of its plan to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio.

The sale consists of about 18,400 loans, having an unpaid principal balance of about $3.59B.

Reperforming loans are mortgages that were previously delinquent, but are performing again because payments on the mortgages have become current with or without the use of a loan modification.

This sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets. Bids are due on Sept. 6, 2018.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Fannie Mae expects to pay $4.5B to U.S. Treasury (Aug. 2)