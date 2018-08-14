Airbnb-branded apartments coming to Nashville

Airbnb (AIRB) and development company Niido will open a Nashville apartment as Airbnb’s second branded building.

The project takes over an existing 328-unit building and current residents will be encouraged to sublet units to Airbnb travelers or a max of 180 per year. Airbnb and Nando will take 25% of the income the residents generate from the share.

The companies will jointly rent some vacant units for short-term rentals.

Airbnb and Niido plan to open as many as 14 Airbnb-branded complexes by the end of next year.

The first project, a 324-unit complex in Kissimmee, Florida, was revealed earlier this year. Some residents complained that they “didn’t agree to live in a hotel.”

Previously: Airbnb-branded apartments coming soon to Florida (Oct. 12, 2017)